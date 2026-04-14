New York Energy Alliance

New York Energy Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
1m

There’s nothing environmentally friendly about wind turbines and solar panels. Claiming there will be minimally noticeable impact is just a lie. But then that’s what the greenies do when they talk about ‘renewable’ energy (and it’s not) and climate change. The lie about the science is settled is a huge fraud. The supporting zealots of wind and solar are not just liars, they are immoral. On top of being uneconomic the wind and solar farms destroy the concept of multiple use for land and the installations are just plain ugly in high contrast to the surrounding landscape. We need to just quit wind and solar at the grid level. If a zealot wants them on their own property then let them pay for it but not force the grid to accept any generation from them. It’s time to kick back hard on these greenie net zero fools.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 New York Energy Alliance · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture