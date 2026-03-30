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Kris Martin's avatar
Kris Martin
7d

Local communities have “organized”? What is she talking about? Community solar, which is sited under local control, hasn’t been thwarted at all. It’s been highly successful at achieving Climate Act goals. Grid-scale solar siting isn’t under local communities’ control; siting is approved under state control, so whether anyone has “organized” is irrelevant. They can’t stop it even if they want to. Yet somehow they’re getting blamed anyway. How does that make sense? Are “NIMBYs” just the designated scapegoats of the climate narrative? Either majority party members are lying or badly misinformed—and I see no reason why they’d be misinformed.

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Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
3d

Tell those solar companies to come back to apply when they can prove that their solar systems can produce good volumes of electricity for at least 20 out of the 24 hours per day.

Today solar systems really only [produce 4 to 6 hours per day. that means that for every acre they want to purchase the price will increase from a fair standard price by 6 times, or no deal.

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