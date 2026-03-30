New York's Reforestation Lands are Being Targeted by Solar Developers
Find out which forests in your community are being targeted, and how to contact your representatives.
Last month, in a last-ditch effort to find cheap public land for renewable developers to meet the goals of 2019’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), State Senator Rachel May of Syracuse passed a bill called S4408.
It’s titled “Relates to agreements related to renewable energy development rights on reforestation areas.”
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The bill passed the Senate on February 26, 2026 by a vote of 42 to 15. It is now in the Assembly Environmental Conservation Committee, with three co-sponsors.
If enacted, it would open more than 600,000 acres of New York State reforestation lands, which are public forests managed by the Department of Environmental Conservation across dozens of counties, to renewable energy developers.
These forests were acquired by the State of New York over decades, purchased with public money for timber production, watershed protection, wildlife habitat, and recreation. S4408 would allow the DEC to enter into energy agreements on these lands without approval from county or town governments.
During the Senate floor debate, sponsor Rachel May explained the bill’s purpose plainly: state reforestation lands are being targeted precisely because local communities have organized to keep energy infrastructure off their farmland and out of their viewsheds.
We published a 45-county map that shows every single State Forest that could be affected by this bill. There are also county-specific pages that make the local impact for each county tangible.
Since our resource came out, Allegany County, which has have over 46,000 acres of state forest on the map, put out a memorializing resolution against the bill:
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Local communities have “organized”? What is she talking about? Community solar, which is sited under local control, hasn’t been thwarted at all. It’s been highly successful at achieving Climate Act goals. Grid-scale solar siting isn’t under local communities’ control; siting is approved under state control, so whether anyone has “organized” is irrelevant. They can’t stop it even if they want to. Yet somehow they’re getting blamed anyway. How does that make sense? Are “NIMBYs” just the designated scapegoats of the climate narrative? Either majority party members are lying or badly misinformed—and I see no reason why they’d be misinformed.
Tell those solar companies to come back to apply when they can prove that their solar systems can produce good volumes of electricity for at least 20 out of the 24 hours per day.
Today solar systems really only [produce 4 to 6 hours per day. that means that for every acre they want to purchase the price will increase from a fair standard price by 6 times, or no deal.