New York Energy Alliance

New York Energy Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
Oct 1

Thanks for bringing all this out, Alex. I'm surprised at the number of solar farms proposed in upstate NY. I was born and raised there, my grandfather was a guide in the Adirondacks, and I still have some relatives in NY.

It's not a very good place for solar because of the winter cold and snow, and I hate to see forests, farmland, and wildlife areas destroyed so a few companies can make money risk free off the backs of rate payers and taxpayers.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 New York Energy Alliance · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture