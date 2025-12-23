New York Energy Alliance
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
New York’s Public Solar Will Not Lower Your Bill
New York’s public power law was sold on a promise: state-owned solar would make money, and that money would cut electric bills. Here is what the state…
Sep 29
•
Alex Panagiotopoulos
11
1
August 2026
Meredith Angwin and the Two Grids in Hurley
Inside of New York, there are two grids.
Aug 27
•
Alex Panagiotopoulos
48
9
9
Six in Seven Central Hudson Households May Get a Bill Increase Their Political Representatives Just Endorsed
Is this affordability?
Aug 10
•
Alex Panagiotopoulos
2
2
The Hudson Valley Did Everything the Climate Law Asked. Now It Has the 5th-Fastest-Rising Bills in America and a Grid on the Edge.
Meredith Angwin wrote the book on how electric grids get quietly hollowed out. She says it’s happening in the Hudson Valley. She’ll be in Ulster County…
Aug 6
•
Alex Panagiotopoulos
8
3
July 2026
Live Event: Join Meredith Angwin in the Hudson Valley for Understanding Energy
A Civic 101 Crash Course with the Electric Grandma
Jul 27
•
Alex Panagiotopoulos
5
1
1
April 2026
Riverkeeper Sued to Force Renewables. Now It’s Suing to Stop Them.
Riverkeeper helped win a case to implement NY's renewable energy mandate. In April, the same organization sued to void the agreement that would site…
Apr 23
•
Alex Panagiotopoulos
12
2
5
Thirty Years Late, and Right on Time
2026 is a pivotal year for energy and utility policy in New York State, and recent events occurring in and around the Catskills are a bellwether of the…
Apr 14
•
Alex Panagiotopoulos
10
1
2
March 2026
The Climate Bill Already Came Due in New York
We reviewed 4,300 rate case documents. Here's what we found.
Mar 31
•
Alex Panagiotopoulos
6
2
New York's Reforestation Lands are Being Targeted by Solar Developers
Find out which forests in your community are being targeted, and how to contact your representatives.
Mar 30
•
Alex Panagiotopoulos
9
6
3
The Catskills Have Always Bailed Out New York State
Last month, a bill quietly passed in the New York State Senate that few people in the Catskills know about.
Mar 14
•
Alex Panagiotopoulos
6
4
December 2025
New York City’s Water Comes From the Catskills. Its Energy Plans May Break Them.
For more than a century, New York City has outsourced a massive infrastructure need to the Catskills: not only storing its water supply, but naturally…
Dec 23, 2025
•
Alex Panagiotopoulos
8
2
3
Legitimate Opposition or Local Obstruction? It Depends Who’s Asking
When it comes to the story of energy in America, what counts as “legitimate” opposition and what gets waved aside?
Dec 11, 2025
•
Alex Panagiotopoulos
5
2
3
© 2026 New York Energy Alliance
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts