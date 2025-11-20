Join the Movement For Reliable Power for New Yorkers

New York is attempting one of the most ambitious energy overhauls in the country. Yet the public is often presented with a curated narrative shaped by political messaging, nonprofit advocacy, and selective media framing. Meanwhile, electricity prices are rising, reliability warnings are increasing, local communities are being overruled, and the state’s economy and population are shrinking, not growing.

NYEA was created to elevate the conversation for this critical moment.

New York Energy Alliance is a volunteer group that is organizing for New York energy policies that put families, industries and farmers first.

Stay up-to-date

If you want clear, deeply researched, technically grounded writing about New York’s energy future, and the powerful institutions shaping it, then you’re in the right place.

We also publish more evergreen content at our main website.